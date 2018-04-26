William & Mary confirms cases of mumps on campus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The College of William & Mary announced Thursday that there is a case of mumps on the campus.

The Peninsula Health District identified a case of mumps at the university earlier this week, and university officials have learned that additional cases have been confirmed.

Officials say these additional students have been isolated and that people who have had contact with them have been notified.

William & Mary’s Athletics Department also announced Thursday that it will not play the women’s lacrosse program’s final game of the season against Elon that was scheduled for Saturday, April 28.

Staff are advising students to review their immunization status and to contact their doctors to receive vaccines as needed.

Mumps is an acute viral disease that is transmitted from person to person through direct contact with respiratory droplets that are spread by coughing and sneezing. It may also be transmitted through contact with saliva from a sick person.

People who are exposed to mumps may not show symptoms for 12-25 days. Infected people may transmit the infection to others two days before symptoms appear.

