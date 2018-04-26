× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Nice today, rain tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice today, rain again tomorrow… Watch out for a few areas of fog this morning, mainly inland. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 50s this morning. We will see partly cloudy skies today with highs near 70, near normal but slightly cooler than yesterday. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon but most areas will stay dry.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with an isolated shower possible. Rain chances will increase overnight into Friday morning. Lows will return to the mid 50s tonight.

Keep your umbrella on stand-by, rain returns for Friday. Rain will move through Friday as an area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast. Expect more widespread rain Friday morning with more scattered showers possible in the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is possible but severe weather is not expected. Highs will reach the mid 70s tomorrow, a bit above normal.

This weekend is looking very nice. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s, a bit above normal. We will see mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s, a bit below normal. Sunshine and seasonal temperatures will continue for the first half of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 70. Winds: NW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE/SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 26th

