‘Skins scoop: Redskins fans sets sights on defensive help with 13th pick

ARLINGTON, Texas - Redskins fans are getting pick-y.

This afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas - site of the 2018 NFL Draft, we found Redskins fans who have their sights set on which player the Redskins will select with the 13th pick in tonight's first round.

The verdict? Defense.

"Hopefully they'll get lucky and get Minkah Fitzpatrick (defensive back, Alabama)," said Bill Mason, a Redskins fan from Houston. "I think he's a solid, all-around guy. He's a safe pick and it's a need for us, too."

"I hope they take a defensive player," Victor Archer of Fort Worth said. "We need help on defense. I doesn't matter who - as long as it's somebody good."