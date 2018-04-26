One transported to hospital after car crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach are investigating a crash that left one seriously injured in a two vehicle wreck in the 4400 block of Northampton Blvd.

According to VBPD, a sedan was traveling on Northampton Blvd. when it was struck from behind by a pick-up truck while it was attempting to slow down and preparing to come to a stop.

The driver of the sedan was the one who was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are still investigating the crash. No additional information has been released because of this.