× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings, road work and closures for Thursday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:



James River Bridge 7:00 AM and 10:00 AM

CHESAPEAKE:

Rte 168 Bypass Lane Closure

Southbound Rte 168 Bypass from Kempsville Rd to Mt. Pleasant Rd

Thursday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guardrail repair work, closure of a southbound lane on Rte 168 Bypass from the Kempsville Rd overpass to Mt. Pleasant Rd exit 11A

Rte 168 Bypass and Battlefield Blvd Overnight Lane Closures

Southbound Rte 168 Bypass at Battlefield Blvd exit 13A and northbound Battlefield Blvd north of Kempsville Rd

Thursday, April 26 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sign repair work, lane closures on northbound Battlefield Blvd from Kempsville Rd to the overpass and on southbound Rte 168 Bypass at Battlefield Blvd exit 12A

DriveERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE Friday, April 20 to Friday, April 27

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Right Lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Thursday, April 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 22-28

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) April 22-26, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on April 22-26, as follows: I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.

Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Penniman Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from 1 mile east of Route 199 Lightfoot exit 234 (mile marker 233) to Route 199 (exit 242), April 22-27, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Fenton Mill Road (Route 602) at the I-64 overpasses on April 26-27, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closure west:

o April 22-26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Southside, High Rise Bridge:

Single-lane closure I-64 in both directions from Yadkin Road to Battlefield Boulevard April 22-26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure I-64 west at Chesapeake Boulevard April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures in both directions on Tidewater Drive under I-64 April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.

· April 28 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

I-64/264 Interchange, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

· Dual-lane closure on I-264 east at Witchduck Road April 23-27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure on I-264 east (inside lanes) ramp to I-64 west April 22-26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure on I-264 west (outside lanes) Newtown Road to I-64 interchange:

o April 27, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o April 28, from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

o April 29, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.



​I-264, Virginia Beach:

· Single-lane closures in both directions on Rosemont Road under I-264 April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions at First Colonial Road April 23-27, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure in both directions on First Colonial Road under I-264 April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Full ramp closures: Signed detours will be in place.

o I-264 east off-ramp to First Colonial Road north closed April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.



​I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.

· Single-lane closure I-664 north:

o April 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o April 27 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o April 28 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 south between 26th Street and the MMMBT:

o April 26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o April 27 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o April 28 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

o April 29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

James City County, Route 143 Intersection Improvements:

Single alternating lane closures as needed on Rochambeau Drive near Route 143 intersection on April 23-27, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Single alternating lane closures as needed on Capital Landing Road near the Rochambeau intersection on April 23-27, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

James City County, Route 199 and Brookwood Drive:

Right turn-lane closure from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east on April 23-27, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Left turn-lane closure from Route 199 east to Holly Hills on April 25-27, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Isle of Wight, Smithfield:

Lane closures under flagger control on US-258 (Main Street) from Waterworks Road to Hearn Drive April 23-27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on US-258 (Main Street) at Cypress Creek April 24-27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures April 22-28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:

Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

One turn-lane closure on I-64 west off-ramp to Military Highway/Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) April 22-28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: