First Warning Forecast: Another Round Of Rain

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are in and out and of cloud cover this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We have a slight chance of some pop up showers throughout the afternoon and evening but will stay mainly dry. Wind is light from the south at 5-10 mph.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with an isolated shower possible. Rain chances will increase overnight into Friday morning. Lows will return to the mid 50s tonight.

We are tracking another low pressure system which will bring us another good dose of rainfall. Expect the most widespread of the rain in the morning with more scattered showers possible in the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is possible but severe weather is not expected. Highs will reach the mid 70s tomorrow, a bit above normal.

This weekend is looking very nice. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s with clouds clearing throughout the day. We will see mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s, a bit below normal. We have little to no rain chances for the weekend.

The dry, sunny, and seasonal temperatures will continue into the next work week. Monday we will be in the 60s, dry and sunny and we will gradually warm to above average the rest of the week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 70. Winds: NW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE/SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 26th

