Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: AM fog, PM Rain, and warmer today

Another rain chance today but warmer… Watch out for areas of patchy but dense fog this morning. Many locations could see visibility drop below one mile. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with some extra sunshine trying to mix in midday. Rain chances will be low this morning to midday but will climb this afternoon. Expect scattered showers and storms this afternoon and early evening. Thunderstorms are possible but severe weather is not expected today. It will be warmer today with highs reaching the low 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will taper off this evening and clouds will begin to break up overnight. Lows will only drop into the mid 50s tonight.

Thursday may be the nicest day of the work week. We will see partly cloudy skies with very low rain chances. Highs will reach 70, near normal for this time of year. Winds will be light and variable.

Keep your umbrella on stand-by, rain returns for Friday. Rain will move through Friday as an area of low pressure tracks up the coast. As of now, it looks like rain chances will be higher in the morning and lower in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s, a bit above normal.

Today: AM Fog, Mix of Clouds, PM Showers (60%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S/W 5-10

Tonight: Evening Showers (60%), Clearing skies. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: W/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: NW/N/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 25th

1975 Severe Thunderstorms Southeast Virginia, Tornadoes Eastern Coastal Virginia

2014 EF-1/EF-2 Tornadoes Chowan to Pasquotank

