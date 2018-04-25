Live now: North Carolina officials announcing new initiatives to combat violent and drug crimes

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.- Law enforcement officials in Northeastern North Carolina are announcing a new initiative on Wednesday to combat violent and drug crimes.

The initiative will include help from the federal court system, District Attorneys’ Offices, and law enforcement.

Recently, Northeastern North Carolina has seen a spike in drug overdoses. Emergency services responded to 103 overdose calls in 2017; 49 in Elizabeth

City and 54 in Pasquotank County. There have been more than 70 overdose calls in just the first four months of 2018.

