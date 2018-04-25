Newport News man arrested after stabbing victim in chest

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested a man Wednesday after he stabbed another man in the chest.

34-year-old Damhria Ryles was arrested at the scene and charged with Malicious Wounding in connection to the incident.

Police received a call for a stabbing in the 1200 block of 27th Street around 4:39 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 26-year-old Newport News man, sustained a stab wound to his chest after getting into a verbal altercation with Ryles. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what is said to be non-life threatening injuries.

Download the News 3 app for updates.