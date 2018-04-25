Man dies, others injured in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man died following a single vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Hosier Road Tuesday afternoon.

Police and fire personnel responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, a Honda sedan was traveling northbound on Hosier Road when it went off the roadway and went over an embankment before coming to a stop.

The victim, a passenger in the vehicle, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Malik Jaque Wills.

Medics treated the driver at the scene and three additional passengers were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.