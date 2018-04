× Man accused of injecting wife with cyanide, back in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – One month before his trial, Joseph Merlino is back in a Virginia Beach courtroom for a motions hearing.

Merlino is charged with murder in the death of his estranged wife, Ellie Tran. According to Virginia Beach Police, Tran died in February 2016 after being injected with cyanide.

Merlino has maintained his innocence since his arrest which was shortly after Tran’s death. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 22.