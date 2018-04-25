French aviators train alongside their American counterparts in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – French Navy aviation squadrons are training in Hampton Roads alongside their American counterparts this month.

Three French Navy aviation squadrons are flying 12 Marine Nationale Rafale-M multi-role fighters and one E-2C Hawkeye airborne command and control aircraft.

The French aviators are conducting air-to-air and air-to-ground training at Naval Air Station Oceana, Naval Auxiliary Landing Field Fentress, and Naval Station Norfolk.

Following the land-based training, the squadrons will embark on the Norfolk-based USS George H.W. Bush for two weeks of day and night flight operations involving catapult launches and arrested landings.

France only has one aircraft carrier, the Charles De Gualle, and it is currently undergoing a mid-life overhaul.

Both the Charles De Gaulle and the Bush has similar launch and recovery systems.

Carrier Air Wing 8 is hosting the French squadrons during the stay which is scheduled to last until mid-May.