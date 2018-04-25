× First Warning Forecast: More Rain Moving In

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are mostly cloudy this afternoon with some spotty showers starting to move in. There are some spots of heavier downpours and a little bit of lightning mixing in.Thunderstorms are possible but severe weather is not expected today. We are in the upper 60s and 70s which is 10-15 degrees above where we were yesterday. Normal high is up to 70 degrees now so we are right around normal for this time of year.

Scattered showers and storms will taper off this evening and clouds will begin to break up overnight. Lows will only drop into the mid 50s tonight.

Thursday may be the nicest day of the work week. We will see partly cloudy skies with very low rain chances. Highs will reach 70, near normal for this time of year. Winds will be light and variable.

Keep your umbrella on stand-by, rain returns for Friday. Rain will move through Friday as an area of low pressure tracks up the coast. As of now, it looks like rain chances will be higher in the morning and lower in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s, a bit above normal.

The weekend is looking really nice with temperatures in the 70s for Saturday and low to mid 60s on Sunday.

Today: AM Fog, Mix of Clouds, PM Showers (60%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S/W 5-10

Tonight: Evening Showers (60%), Clearing skies. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: W/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: NW/N/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 25th

1975 Severe Thunderstorms Southeast Virginia, Tornadoes Eastern Coastal Virginia

2014 EF-1/EF-2 Tornadoes Chowan to Pasquotank

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.