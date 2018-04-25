Dealton Cotton steps down as Norview head football coach

NORFOLK, Va. – After five seasons at the helm, Norview head football coach Dealton Cotton is turning in his headset for good.

Norfolk Public Schools announced Wednesday night that Cotton had resigned as Norview’s coach, and would remain on as the Pilots’ athletic director.

Cotton has served double duty as the head football coach and athletic director the last two seasons.

In five seasons, Cotton compiled a 46-18 record as the Pilots’ head coach, including a Class 5 state semi-finals appearance. Cotton also coached at Maury High.