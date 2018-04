Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach School Board voted to get rid of the class ranking system for graduating seniors in a meeting Tuesday.

Instead, the Latin Honors System will be used.

Some school board members said that because of academies and certain programs, some students can still get higher GPAs than others. Their reasoning is to make the system fair.

This is a developing story.

