Virginia Beach city leaders discuss plan for College Beach Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The deputy city manager and chief of police will present an overview of the city’s plan for College Beach Weekend at the city council meeting on Tuesday.

The presentation follows meetings in the community about the annual weekend that has sometimes led to violence, including last year when four people were shot.

The event is not a city-sponsored event and city officials have said they can’t control who shows up to the event.

The presentation to city council will include an overview of how the weekend compares to other big events at the Oceanfront, like the Fourth of July and Memorial Day.

