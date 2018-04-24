Tidewater Comicon coming to Virginia Beach Convention Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia’s largest comic book convention is coming back for its fifth year!

Tidewater Comicon will have a mix of comic book creators, a cosplay content, panels, toys and collectibles, gaming and more.

The event will be held May 12 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and May 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

