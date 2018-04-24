Three hospitalized after crash near Booker T. Washington High School

NORFOLK, Va. – Three people have been hospitalized after a crash near Booker T. Washington High School Tuesday evening.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire-Rescue were called to the intersection of E. Princess Anne Road and Park Avenue for a crash involving a car and a minivan around 5:20 p.m.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find that a Mitsubishi Eclipse had collided with a Honda Odyssey. A preliminary investigation revealed that both cars were traveling westbound on E. Princess Anne Road when the Honda stopped at a red light. The Eclipse crashed into the back of the Honda, sending it into the intersection before it came to rest on the median. The collision sent the Eclipse through the intersection and into a power pole.

The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries, while the driver and passenger of the Eclipse suffered critical injuries. They are expected to survive.

All people involved were sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

The Norfolk Police Department’s Fatality Teams are investigating this crash. Charges will be made available at the conclusion of the investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.