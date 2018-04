Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - A huge cast, stunning costumes, intricate choreography, and a dramatic musical soundtrack - That's the Virginia International Tattoo.”

We get a preview with Ross McCrindle of the Scots Guards, the Tattoo’s Pipe Major, and Ross McCrindle, the Tattoo’s Pipe Major from the British Army.

Learn more about the Virginia International Tattoo, April 26-29, at VAFEST.ORG or call (757) 282-2822.