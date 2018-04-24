Prank call sends Bertie Middle School into lock down

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. – Bertie Middle School was placed on a lock down Tuesday after someone called the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office about someone being armed on campus.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school Tuesday morning after they received the call.

After following the correct protocol, it was determined that no threat was present on campus.

Further investigation revealed the original call placed to the sheriff’s office was a prank call.

A person of interest was identified and the sheriff’s office is exploring the possibility of charges against that person.

Stay with News 3 for updates.