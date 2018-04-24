Police: Newport News woman threatened to tase boyfriend if he tried to leave home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 21-year-old Newport News woman has been charged with abduction and assault after police say she refused to let a man leave her home and threatened him.

On April 22 around 2:30 a.m., police were sent to a house on Colombia Drive. Police say Jewel Anna Carroll refused to let her boyfriend leave the home and threatened him with a taser.

The victim told officers he got into an argument with Carroll and she reportedly slapped and spit on him and threatened to tase him if he tried to leave.

Carroll was arrested and charged with abduction: by force, intimidation or deception and assault on family member.