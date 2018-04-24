Local food bank, Walmart partner with community leaders to fight hunger with a ‘Seat at the Table’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - One in seven people in our area will go to bed hungry tonight.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is partnering with Walmart and community leaders to change that statistic.

News 3's Jessica Larche joined those in the fight against hunger at the “Seat at the Table" event. People from all walks of life — including local families who relied on the food bank, Chesapeake educators, law enforcement, social workers and health advocates — shared strategies to raise funds and awareness.

They also talked about erasing the stigma for families who fall on hard times.

"Hunger doesn't have a face or a look; it doesn't discriminate by zip code or where people live," said Ruth Nichols.

After the talk, they kicked off the block party for Walmart’s “Fight Hunger, Spark Change” initiative. In addition to their weekly food donations, a portion of sales throughout the month of April are being donated to our local food banks.

Organizers say they chose this community for the conversation and block party because of their advocacy throughout Chesapeake to fight hunger.

Click here if you need help from the food bank.