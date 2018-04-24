Live Nation announces $20 concert ticket deal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Live Nation is celebrating “National Concert Week” with a great deal on dozens of concerts happening this summer.

They’re holding a special “$20 all-in” ticket deal that will include over 1.5 million tickets to more than 2,000 shows across their roster of summer tours including comedy, country, hip-hop, latin, metal, rock, pop and more.

For one week only, fans can get their hands on the $20 all-in tickets Monday, April 30 at 8:00 a.m. through Tuesday, May 8 at 11:59 p.m.

Click here for a full list of participating artists.