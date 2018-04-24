Fire rekindles at destroyed Chesapeake IHOP

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake firefighters are responding to a rekindled fire at the IHOP on Taylor Road, across from Chesapeake Square Mall.

The call came in to dispatchers at 12:23 p.m. and units arrived on scene at 12:30 p.m.

An overnight fire destroyed the restaurant early Monday morning. Fire officials said the call reporting the fire came in around 2:30 a.m. Monday. When crews arrived at the scene, they found flames coming through the roof. The fire quickly spread through the business and forced firefighters to stay outside the building to battle the blaze.

Crews are still working to figure out what caused the first fire.

There are no reported injuries.