NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a suspicious death involving a child in East Ocean View area of Norfolk.

Dispatchers received a call about an unresponsive child just around 3:40 a.m in the 9600 block of 20th Bay Street.

Officials say first responders took the female child to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters where she was pronounced deceased.

