Chicago and REO Speedwagon on Coast Live

Posted 3:08 pm, April 24, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Hampton Roads Area is gearing up for a summer filled with festivities and concerts. We speak with Chicago’s Richard Lamm & REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin about how fans will be treated to a deep catalog of hits from both bands in Coastal Virginia in July! 