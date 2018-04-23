Tuesday’s ODU baseball game vs UVA at Harbor Park cancelled

NORFOLK, Va. – Due to expected rain throughout the day, Tuesday’s ODU baseball game vs. Virginia, scheduled for Noon at Norfolk’s Harbor Park, has been cancelled. The contest will not be made up.

This was scheduled to mark the third time in its five-year history, ODU will host UVA in the Harbor Park game. Last year, the Monarchs welcomed Virginia Tech to Norfolk for the first time – an 8-4 Hokies victory.

ODU All-Time Record in Harbor Park Game:

2016 — L, 8-4 vs. Virginia Tech

2016 — L, 8-4, vs. #20 Virginia

2015 — W, 3-1, vs. #23 Virginia

2014 — W, 8-1, vs. #1 Virginia