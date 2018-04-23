Suspect among two hospitalized after Chesapeake hit-and-run involving four vehicles

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two people have been hospitalized after a hit-and-run involving four vehicles at the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Debaun Loop late Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Chesapeake Police Department responded to the scene at 4:50 p.m.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities determined that the driver of vehicle #1 was traveling southbound on Battlefield Boulevard, crossed the lanes of traffic and struck vehicle #2, which was traveling northbound on Battlefield Boulevard.

Vehicle #2 struck vehicle #3, which then struck a fourth vehicle. Police said vehicles 2, 3 and 4 were all traveling northbound on Battlefield Boulevard.

The male driver of vehicle #1 fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later by Chesapeake Police K-9. The suspect and the passenger riding in his vehicle, a woman, were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Charges against the suspect are pending.

The crash is still under investigation.

