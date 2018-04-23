Police arrest 18-year-old man in Virginia Beach homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night, according to police.

Police arrested Robert Lee Hammond III and charged him with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Newtown Road.

Police arrived at the scene to find 20-year-old Jamal Davis of Virginia Beach dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

This incident is being investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Investigative Division/Homicide Unit