One hospitalized after Gloucester Co. house fire

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. – One person has been hospitalized after a house fire in Gloucester County Monday evening.
Crews with Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to the incident just after 7 p.m.
Firefighters found a rapidly advancing kitchen fire minutes after arriving at the scene. The fire was quickly extinguished with an interior attack.
In addition to the hospitalized individual, a dog was also rescued from the burning home.
More than 17 firefighters responded to the incident. Authorities said this is the third kitchen fire the department has worked this week.