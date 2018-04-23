One hospitalized after Gloucester Co. house fire

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. – One person has been hospitalized after a house fire in Gloucester County Monday evening.

Crews with Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to the incident just after 7 p.m.

Firefighters found a rapidly advancing kitchen fire minutes after arriving at the scene. The fire was quickly extinguished with an interior attack.

In addition to the hospitalized individual, a dog was also rescued from the burning home.

More than 17 firefighters responded to the incident. Authorities said this is the third kitchen fire the department has worked this week.

Download the News 3 app for updates.