Norfolk Premium Outlets celebrating Military Appreciation Month in May

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Premium Outlets is showing its appreciation for the servicemen and women of the community with Military Appreciation Month giveaways and discounts.

From noon to 6 p.m. on May 5, 12 and 19, guests with a valid military ID can enter to win a $100 gift card eery hour.

There will be complimentary cookies, pinwheels and additional discounts.

“We’re extremely grateful for the selfless sacrifices made by the brave men and women of this community,” said Chris Wayman, general manager for Norfolk Premium Outlets. “We’re pleased to offer ongoing support for military members and their families, including reserved parking and year-round military discounts at select stores, such as American Eagle Outfitters, Columbia Factory Store and Tommy Hilfiger.”

Over 30 stores at the outlets offer year-round military discounts. Participating stores have a star decal on their store front windows to help shoppers identify where the savings are offered.

For more information on events at Norfolk Premium Outlets, please visit premiumoutlets.com/norfolk.