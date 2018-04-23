Newport News Police searching for two home invasion suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police need your help identifying two home invasion suspects.

On April 18 around 11:30 a.m., police received a call of a home invasion that happened on Henry Clay Road.

The victim told officers he was getting ready to leave his house when an unknown man opened the door and pointed a gun at him, backing him into another room. The victim said the man kept demanding money and then went to the front door and motioned for the second suspect to come inside the house.

The second man came into the house with a gun, keeping the victim at gunpoint while the first suspect searched the home.

The victim gave an undisclosed amount of money to the first suspect. The suspect also took the victim's wallet.

At some point during the incident, a struggle ensued and the victim was hit with the gun. After the struggle, the victim was able to run out the back door.

Police released surveillance video of one of the suspects. If you know anything about this home invasion or the identity of the subjects involved, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).