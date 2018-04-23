× Crews battling fire at Chesapeake IHOP

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Crews are currently on scene of a fire inside a Chesapeake IHOP.

The restaurant is located on Taylor Road.

Fire officials said when they got on scene they found flames coming through the roof.

Fire officials said the call came in around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The restaurant is a total loss.

No one is believed to have been inside the IHOP but firefighters are still working to confirm that.

No word on the cause yet.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.