Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The national tour of the hit Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ is coming to Norfolk as part of the 2019-2020 season.

Information regarding Hamilton dates and how to purchase tickets will be announced at a later time.

Subscribers who renew their season subscription for the 2018-2019 season will be able to guarantee their seats for the premiere Norfolk engagement of Hamilton before tickets become available to the general public. Subscriptions for six–show packages are on sale now and start at $260. Packages are available for purchase at (757) 823-4299 and www.BroadwayNorfolk.com.

“Hamilton” tells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, the nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

The musical adaptation is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical’s score combines hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.