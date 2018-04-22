Discarded cigarette leaves three displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters in Chesapeake responded to a house fire that displaced three on Sunday at a home near Oak Grove Lake Park.

According to officials, a discarded cigarette caused a fire outside which spread into the home.

The fire was in the 400 block of Kings Gate around 6 p.m. and when fire crews arrived to the two-story house they could visibly see flames coming from the second floor.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out by 7:07 p.m., but the fire still caused major damage to the home.

No one was injured, and the family displaced is arranging their own housing.