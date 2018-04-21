WATCH: Super Bowl champion Rick Lovato delivers unique first pitch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - If it ain't broke - don't fix it, right?

Rick Lovato, the Old Dominion product who helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII in February, stayed true to his brand Saturday at Harbor Park.

Throwing out the first pitch prior to the Norfolk Tides game on "Old Dominion night", the Super Bowl champion long snapper delivered the first pitch ... via a long snap!

I got the idea from a couple friends," Lovato explained. "They said 'snapping a ball - that's something nobody's ever done before for a first pitch, you should try it.' So we practiced the last couple days. It was a little bit outside - the nerves kicked it. But, I got the job done. I didn't throw it in the dirt and I didn't throw it over his head - so I was happy about that."