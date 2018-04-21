Virginia Beach SPCA in need of extra supplies after transferring 28 dogs from Tennessee

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After welcoming a transfer of 28 dogs from Mount City, Tennessee, the Virginia Beach SPCA is asking for the public’s help in donating extra supplies.

The shelter says they’re in need of extra towels, linens, dog toys and lavender essential oils to help the pups feel comfortable and happy.

If you would like to donate these items, drop them off at VBSPCA’s Holland Road location.

The shelter also is in need of supplies for the increase in baby kittens that are coming into the shelter due to “kitten season.” They need miracle nipples and KMR kitten formula to help get the babies healthy and strong for adoption.