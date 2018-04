PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened in the 3700 block of Sugar Creek Circle.

The call came in Saturday at 12:18 a.m.

The victim was shot in his lower body and taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

