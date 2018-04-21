Norfolk Greek Festival returns in May

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Greek Festival is back for another year!

The Norfolk Greek Festival is a celebration of Greek culture and heritage and takes place at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Granby Street.

The festival spans four days, Thursday May 17 through Sunday May 20, and offers a variety of events and activities. Some of the highlights of the Norfolk Greek Festival includes the traditional Greek food.

Other highlights include traditional Greek dancing, shopping at the Agora Marketplace, and tours of the Cathedral. Admission is free and open to the public.

All proceeds from the festival benefit the Cathedral’s Ministries as well as local community charities.