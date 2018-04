JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – A man has been taken to the hospital following a reported hunting accident, according to a James City County Police spokesperson.

Dispatch received a call Saturday at 10:18 a.m. for a person who was shot while hunting.

Police and fire crews responded to a remote location off of Ware Creek Road in Williamsburg.

A 25-year-old man was taken by ambulance to VCU Medical Center. Police have not released the man’s current condition.