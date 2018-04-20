Virginia Beach family remembers man shot and killed in convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Friday, remnants of crime tape and now only memories to a family are what’s left behind after police found a man shot and killed in a convenience store Thursday night.

“I pulled up because I was supposed to pick him up to babysit my kids. I look inside the store and my brother’s laying in there bleeding," says Lanayaa Jordan, victim's sister.

The mother and sister of Jamal Davis say he was a good kid who was planning on going back to college.

Police say they were called to this part of Newtown Road around 9 p.m. Thursday night. When they arrived they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s family says he would have been 21 next month - a birthday he will now never get to celebrate. The family, still in disbelief, says he was taken too soon.

“Jamal was such a good kid and I want everybody to know that," says Jordan.

The family says they plan to have a vigil Friday night near the spot Davis was killed.