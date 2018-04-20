Video shows pickup go airborne during mall parking lot chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WTVR) – Officers were trying to get information from the driver of a Toyota pickup truck when police said the suspect sped away in Colonial Heights Friday afternoon.

According to CBS 6 in Richmond, the scene unfolded in the Southpark Mall parking lot as officers were questioning the suspect.

Video shows the pickup speeding away - with the driver’s side door open – before briefly going airborne while jumping a curb in the parking lot.

Minutes later CBS 6 cameras captured the pursuit as it ended along Route 10 in Chester.

Police said Joseph Tyrell Menzies of Hopewell is facing multiple felony charges, including assault on a police officer, and hit and run.

Officers said Menzies is also wanted in Prince George County on charges of felony malicious wounding and assault.