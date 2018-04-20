Spring brings powerful allergy season to Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Warm weather is finally making an appearance in Hampton roads, but for those who suffer from allergies, spring brings a lot of problems.

Coughing, sneezing, watery eyes and sore throats are just some of the symptoms patients of Hampton Roads ENT are currently suffering from.

“There are definitely a lot of people that will come in and say they have been inside. It is disheartening because with the beautiful weather you’d hope that people would exercise and enjoy these good temperatures,” explained Dr. Fred Lindsay of Hampton Roads ENT. “This time of year, a lot of people are suffering for two to four to six weeks.”

According to Dr. Lindsay, mother nature could be to blame for a double dose of allergies.

“Because of the interesting weather we had this spring, there are some trees that are blooming late and the grass is coming out fairly quickly. So people that suffer from grass allergies will really be sort of hit at the same time. Usually in Virginia, there is a little bit of separation. Tree pollen is a little bit earlier, grass pollen is a little bit later, but we are expecting a little more of an increase in problems over the next few weeks.

For most allergy sufferers, they are able to find relief with over the counter medications.

“There is a whole isle in every drug store and every super market that has allergy relief formulas and really none of them have shown to be superior to others.”

If you are unable to find relief at the store, Dr. Lindsay suggests seeking professional help.

“Come see an allergist or ENT or primary care doctor. A lot of times for allergies the usual stuff doesn’t work. If you have tried those and they haven’t gotten much better, usually we can help you with a different regimen or try to figure out what might be making things worse,” said Dr. Lindsay.

More information about Hampton Roads ENT can be found on their website.