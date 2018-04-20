Seven Williamsburg area nonprofits receive thousands in grant money

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Seven non-profits will receive a total of $25,876 in all from the Williamsburg Community Foundation.

The grant money was awarded at the organization’s award luncheon on Wednesday at the Ford’s Colony Country Club.

According to the organization, the grants include $6,716 in donor-advised grants, which are awarded by donors to the foundation who chose to underwrite some of the applications received this grant round.

The grants provided by the Williamsburg Community Foundation are from the organization’s permanent Community Endowment and Field-of-Interest funds.