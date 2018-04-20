Norfolk Public Schools alert parents of suspicious van luring children near school

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Public Schools has received complaints about a red van in close proximity to Crossroads Elementary.

The driver is accused of luring children with candy.

The school system alerted parents with a robocall Thursday evening:

“This message is to alert you to a potentially dangerous situation. Norfolk Public Schools has received a report of a man in the vicinity of Crossroads School attempting to lure children with candy. We are alerting all schools in close proximity of this location. We are working with the Norfolk Police Department to monitor this concern. In response, additional police officers will patrol the area around the school. Norfolk Police take the safety and security of our students and our community seriously.”