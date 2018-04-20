Norfolk police arrest third suspect in Orchard Ave. shooting

NOROFLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk have arrested Thomas Nesmith as the third suspect in the fatal shooting that happened on March 1 in the 7900 block of Orchard Ave.

According to officials, the 24-year-old was brought in to custody on Friday for his alleged part in the killing of 25-year-old Patrick M. Cochrane.

Nesmith has been charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy. He is currently being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police also arrested Jeremy Harris, 27, and Becca Banta, 24, in connection with the death of Cochrane.

Harris has been charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy. Banta has been charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy, and accessory to murder.

