Local hospitals lift mask recommendation as flu levels decline

NORFOLK, Va. – Hampton Roads-area hospitals have lifted the masking recommendation for patients and visitors as public health officials report a decline in flu levels.

The masking recommendation has been in place since December 21, 2017 when public health agencies reported that the flu had reached the highest levels. The recommendation was put in place to help limit the spread of flu in the community.

Officials now report that seasonal influenza-life illness has declined for two consecutive weeks in Virginia and North Carolina.

Participating medical centers include:

Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

Riverside Doctors’ Hospital

Riverside Regional Medical Center

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital

Riverside Tappahannock Hospital

Riverside Walter Reed Hospital

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center

Sentara CarePlex Hospital and Orthopedic Hospital at Sentara CarePlex

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital

Sentara Leigh Hospital

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Sentara Martha Jefferson Emergency Department at Proffit Road

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Heart Hospital

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Sentara Obici Hospital

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

Sentara RMH Medical Center

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Sentara Freestanding Emergency Departments at BelleHarbour, Port Warwick, Independence and Lake Ridge