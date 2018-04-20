Local hospitals lift mask recommendation as flu levels decline

NORFOLK, Va. – Hampton Roads-area hospitals have lifted the masking recommendation for patients and visitors as public health officials report a decline in flu levels.
The masking recommendation has been in place since December 21, 2017 when public health agencies reported that the flu had reached the highest levels. The recommendation was put in place to help limit the spread of flu in the community.
Officials now report that seasonal influenza-life illness has declined for two consecutive weeks in Virginia and North Carolina.
Participating medical centers include:
Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center
Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare
Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
Riverside Doctors’ Hospital
Riverside Regional Medical Center
Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
Riverside Tappahannock Hospital
Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
Sentara CarePlex Hospital and Orthopedic Hospital at Sentara CarePlex
Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
Sentara Leigh Hospital
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Sentara Martha Jefferson Emergency Department at Proffit Road
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Heart Hospital
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Sentara Obici Hospital
Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
Sentara RMH Medical Center
Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Sentara Freestanding Emergency Departments at BelleHarbour, Port Warwick, Independence and Lake Ridge