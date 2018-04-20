Hasbro launches toy recycling program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hasbro is launching a toy recycling program.

The company wants to transform your old, donated toys into material used to make playgrounds, park benches and flower pots, among other things.

It's partnering with recycling company Terracycle.

The process is easy for you to participate in. Just visit Terracycle's site to sign up. You'll get a free shipping label for your package.

The program accepts all Hasbro toys and games, including board games, electronic toys and games, metal/plastic/wood toys and games, action figures, dolls, plush toys, etc...

The program will be tested in the United States and if successful, will expand worldwide!