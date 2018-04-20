Hampton Police looking for person with information on homicide

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are looking for a person that may have information on a homicide that happened on Friday, May 10.

According to officials, the homicide, which was a fatal shooting, happened in the area of Dunbar Road and Delaware Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 37-year-old Jordan Monteiro suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and lying on the side of the road. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and died shortly after arrival.

The Hampton Police Division ask that if you recognize this person, call them at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or send your anonymous tips here: http://p3tips.com/1143 .