× First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings, road work and lane closures

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:15 AM

High Rise Bridge 2:00 PM

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 15-21

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Penniman Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on April 14-21, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.

· Full ramp closure-I-64 east exit from Express Lanes at the Twin Bridges closed April 20, 8 p.m. until April 22 at 4 a.m.



​I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.

· Single-lane closure I-664 north:

o April 20 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o April 21 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 south between 26th Street and the MMMBT:

o April 20 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o April 21 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.





James City County, Route 143 Intersection Improvements:

Single alternating lane closures as needed on Rochambeau Drive near Route 143 intersection on April 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Single alternating lane closures as needed on Capital Landing Road near the Rochambeau intersection on April 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

James City County, Route 199 and Brookwood Drive:

Right turn-lane closure from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east on April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Isle of Wight, VA-10: One lane will remain open at all times.

· Single-lane closure west April 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures April 15-21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on: