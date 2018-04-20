First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings, road work and lane closures
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Gilmerton Bridge 7:15 AM
High Rise Bridge 2:00 PM
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 15-21
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:
- Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Penniman Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on April 14-21, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.
· Full ramp closure-I-64 east exit from Express Lanes at the Twin Bridges closed April 20, 8 p.m. until April 22 at 4 a.m.
I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.
· Single-lane closure I-664 north:
o April 20 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
o April 21 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
· Single-lane closures I-664 south between 26th Street and the MMMBT:
o April 20 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
o April 21 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
James City County, Route 143 Intersection Improvements:
- Single alternating lane closures as needed on Rochambeau Drive near Route 143 intersection on April 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Single alternating lane closures as needed on Capital Landing Road near the Rochambeau intersection on April 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
James City County, Route 199 and Brookwood Drive:
- Right turn-lane closure from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east on April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Isle of Wight, VA-10: One lane will remain open at all times.
· Single-lane closure west April 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures April 15-21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:
-
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- One turn-lane closure on I-64 west off-ramp to Military Highway/Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) April 15-21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.